10318 CLUB CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Location, Location, Location! Gorgeous condo for rent in original Carrollwood. Come see this totally updated 2 bedroom and 1 bath condo in The Grand at Olde Carrollwood. Located on the second floor and overlooking the finely manicured landscaping this unit is a find. Brand new kitchen with stainless appliances, tile plank floors and stone counters. There is also a new stackable washer/dryer. The AC is newer as well and the bath has been updated as well. The two bedrooms are spacious and have closet organizers. The great room offers plenty of space for living and dining all overlooking the screened lanai with an extra storage closet. The rent includes your water and sewer and you are in the heart of one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Tampa. The condo comes with one reserved covered parking spot. The community offers a pool, tennis courts and a dog walk area. Fresh paint and carpet complete this ready to go unit. Call today for an appointment to see it.