All apartments in Carrollwood
Find more places like 10318 CLUB CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollwood, FL
/
10318 CLUB CIRCLE
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:46 AM

10318 CLUB CIRCLE

10318 Club Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

10318 Club Circle, Carrollwood, FL 33618
Carrollwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Location, Location, Location! Gorgeous condo for rent in original Carrollwood. Come see this totally updated 2 bedroom and 1 bath condo in The Grand at Olde Carrollwood. Located on the second floor and overlooking the finely manicured landscaping this unit is a find. Brand new kitchen with stainless appliances, tile plank floors and stone counters. There is also a new stackable washer/dryer. The AC is newer as well and the bath has been updated as well. The two bedrooms are spacious and have closet organizers. The great room offers plenty of space for living and dining all overlooking the screened lanai with an extra storage closet. The rent includes your water and sewer and you are in the heart of one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Tampa. The condo comes with one reserved covered parking spot. The community offers a pool, tennis courts and a dog walk area. Fresh paint and carpet complete this ready to go unit. Call today for an appointment to see it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10318 CLUB CIRCLE have any available units?
10318 CLUB CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 10318 CLUB CIRCLE have?
Some of 10318 CLUB CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10318 CLUB CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
10318 CLUB CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10318 CLUB CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10318 CLUB CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 10318 CLUB CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 10318 CLUB CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 10318 CLUB CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10318 CLUB CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10318 CLUB CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 10318 CLUB CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 10318 CLUB CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 10318 CLUB CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 10318 CLUB CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10318 CLUB CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10318 CLUB CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10318 CLUB CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr
Carrollwood, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Carrollwood 1 BedroomsCarrollwood 2 Bedrooms
Carrollwood Apartments with GymCarrollwood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Carrollwood Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FL
Bartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carrollwood Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa