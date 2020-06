10122 Winsford Oak Blvd Apt 411

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool media room tennis court

GORGEOUS TWO BEDROOM TWO BATH CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY WITH SERENE WATER VIEWS FROM HUGE SCREENED LANAI! PAINTED WITH MODERN COLORS AND GREAT FLOORPLAN! HOA APP AND APPROVAL IS NEEDED. ENJOY POOL, TENNIS, REC CENTER, FITNESS, GREAT CARROLLWOOD LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPPING, MOVIE THEATER, RESTAURANTS, VETERANS EXPRESSWAY. THIS CONDO WILL NOT LAST LONG, CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PRETTY HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION! READY FOR FEBRUARY.



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet,Small And Medium Size Pets Allowed, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.