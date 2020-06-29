10114 Winsford Oak Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 security deposit upon move in 2nd 1/2 on 2nd month. Lake front condo in the heart of Carrollwood. Neat and clean 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in gated community, including breakfast bar, roman tub, walk-in closet, new carpet and screened lanai overlooking a pond. The Landings community has an excellent locationwith all amenities one could ask for: pool, jacuzzi, lighted tennis courts, fitness center, BBQ & picnic area and clubhouse. Pets allowed under 25 lbs, owner approval required.