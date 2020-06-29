All apartments in Carrollwood
10114 Winsford Oak Blvd

10114 Winsford Oak Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10114 Winsford Oak Boulevard, Carrollwood, FL 33624

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 security deposit upon move in 2nd 1/2 on 2nd month. Lake front condo in the heart of Carrollwood. Neat and clean 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in gated community, including breakfast bar, roman tub, walk-in closet, new carpet and screened lanai overlooking a pond. The Landings community has an excellent locationwith all amenities one could ask for: pool, jacuzzi, lighted tennis courts, fitness center, BBQ & picnic area and clubhouse. Pets allowed under 25 lbs, owner approval required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10114 Winsford Oak Blvd have any available units?
10114 Winsford Oak Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 10114 Winsford Oak Blvd have?
Some of 10114 Winsford Oak Blvd's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10114 Winsford Oak Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
10114 Winsford Oak Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10114 Winsford Oak Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10114 Winsford Oak Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 10114 Winsford Oak Blvd offer parking?
No, 10114 Winsford Oak Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 10114 Winsford Oak Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10114 Winsford Oak Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10114 Winsford Oak Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 10114 Winsford Oak Blvd has a pool.
Does 10114 Winsford Oak Blvd have accessible units?
No, 10114 Winsford Oak Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 10114 Winsford Oak Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10114 Winsford Oak Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10114 Winsford Oak Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10114 Winsford Oak Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
