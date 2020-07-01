10110 Winsford Oaks Blvd Unit 623

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

The Landings 1/1 Condo - Very nice third floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath condominium at The Landings. The unit features an open floor plan and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Conveniently located in the Carrollwood area, close to shopping and dining. Enjoy the views from your screened porch, as well as the many community amenities including a pool, clubhouse, fitness center and tennis courts. $75 application fee per adult, and $50 Condo Association processing fee. Small pet OK with approval and pet fee.



$900.00 Rent

$900.00 Security Deposit

$100.00 Move In Processing Fee

$ 75.00 Application fee per applicant 18 and over

**Renter's Insurance Is Required**



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years verifiable rental history

2 years verifiable employment history

No Evictions

Criminal and background check is completed on each applicant.



