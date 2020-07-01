All apartments in Carrollwood
10110 Winsford Oaks Blvd Unit 623

10110 Winsford Oak Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

10110 Winsford Oak Blvd, Carrollwood, FL 33624

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
The Landings 1/1 Condo - Very nice third floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath condominium at The Landings. The unit features an open floor plan and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Conveniently located in the Carrollwood area, close to shopping and dining. Enjoy the views from your screened porch, as well as the many community amenities including a pool, clubhouse, fitness center and tennis courts. $75 application fee per adult, and $50 Condo Association processing fee. Small pet OK with approval and pet fee.

$900.00 Rent
$900.00 Security Deposit
$100.00 Move In Processing Fee
$ 75.00 Application fee per applicant 18 and over
**Renter's Insurance Is Required**

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years verifiable rental history
2 years verifiable employment history
No Evictions
Criminal and background check is completed on each applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10110 Winsford Oaks Blvd Unit 623 have any available units?
10110 Winsford Oaks Blvd Unit 623 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 10110 Winsford Oaks Blvd Unit 623 have?
Some of 10110 Winsford Oaks Blvd Unit 623's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10110 Winsford Oaks Blvd Unit 623 currently offering any rent specials?
10110 Winsford Oaks Blvd Unit 623 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10110 Winsford Oaks Blvd Unit 623 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10110 Winsford Oaks Blvd Unit 623 is pet friendly.
Does 10110 Winsford Oaks Blvd Unit 623 offer parking?
No, 10110 Winsford Oaks Blvd Unit 623 does not offer parking.
Does 10110 Winsford Oaks Blvd Unit 623 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10110 Winsford Oaks Blvd Unit 623 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10110 Winsford Oaks Blvd Unit 623 have a pool?
Yes, 10110 Winsford Oaks Blvd Unit 623 has a pool.
Does 10110 Winsford Oaks Blvd Unit 623 have accessible units?
No, 10110 Winsford Oaks Blvd Unit 623 does not have accessible units.
Does 10110 Winsford Oaks Blvd Unit 623 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10110 Winsford Oaks Blvd Unit 623 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10110 Winsford Oaks Blvd Unit 623 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10110 Winsford Oaks Blvd Unit 623 does not have units with air conditioning.

