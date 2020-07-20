All apartments in Carrollwood
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

10101 Lake Oak Cir

10101 Lake Oak Cr · No Longer Available
Location

10101 Lake Oak Cr, Carrollwood, FL 33624
Carrollwood Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One story villa, 2 bed, 2 bath, Carrollwood Area priced at $1350/ month

Beautiful one story villa,
completely tiled (no carpet!),
2 bed,
2 bath,
private screened patio,
community pool and playground,
1030sq square feet,
huge private and quiet yard,
new cabinets and granite,
all appliances; fridge, stove, dishwasher
washer and dryer HOOKUP
end unit
with high ceilings
10101 Lake Oak Circle, Tampa, 33624

Close to Dale Mabry, Veterans expressway 589, Citrus Park Mall, International Mall, HCC Hillsborough Community College,
USF University of South Florida, Publix, Tampa International Airport TIA, St. Josephs Hospital, Florida Hospital Carrollwood, Starbucks.

PETS ok but must be under 30 pounds with $350 non refundable pet deposit. no aggressive breeds - at owners discretion.

Requires $1400 refundable security deposit and 1st months rent to move in!

$50 application fee per adult

Call Mick 813-842-8672
Available NOW
NO EMAIL, CALLS ONLY

(RLNE4940339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

