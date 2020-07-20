10101 Lake Oak Cir

Amenities

One story villa, 2 bed, 2 bath, Carrollwood Area priced at $1350/ month



Beautiful one story villa,

completely tiled (no carpet!),

2 bed,

2 bath,

private screened patio,

community pool and playground,

1030sq square feet,

huge private and quiet yard,

new cabinets and granite,

all appliances; fridge, stove, dishwasher

washer and dryer HOOKUP

end unit

with high ceilings

10101 Lake Oak Circle, Tampa, 33624



Close to Dale Mabry, Veterans expressway 589, Citrus Park Mall, International Mall, HCC Hillsborough Community College,

USF University of South Florida, Publix, Tampa International Airport TIA, St. Josephs Hospital, Florida Hospital Carrollwood, Starbucks.



PETS ok but must be under 30 pounds with $350 non refundable pet deposit. no aggressive breeds - at owners discretion.



Requires $1400 refundable security deposit and 1st months rent to move in!



$50 application fee per adult



Call Mick 813-842-8672

Available NOW

NO EMAIL, CALLS ONLY



(RLNE4940339)