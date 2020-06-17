All apartments in Carrollwood
10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT

10020 Strafford Oak Court · (727) 522-4122
Location

10020 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL 33624

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 908 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Corner unit 2 bedroom/2 bath with a screened Porch on the ground Floor. Freshly painted; beautiful rectangle Tile flooring in the Spacious Living room & Dining room Combo (Great room), Kitchen and both bathrooms needs some TLC. Enjoy resort style living here, Great Community “The Landings” features a Large swimming pool and heated spa overlooking a pond, beautiful clubhouse large enough for parties, barbecue grilling; scattered picnic tables area next to the pool, deck with gazebo, fitness center, beach volleyball court and Tennis Court. The Landings features a clubhouse, pool and Jacuzzi, a gym, a sand volleyball court, two tennis courts, scattered picnic tables, pet stations and an on-site car wash. Of special note are the many trees and beautifully landscaped open green spaces around and between buildings with two beautiful fountain lakes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT have any available units?
10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT have?
Some of 10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT is pet friendly.
Does 10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT offer parking?
No, 10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT has a pool.
Does 10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT have accessible units?
No, 10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
