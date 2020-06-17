10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT

Amenities

Corner unit 2 bedroom/2 bath with a screened Porch on the ground Floor. Freshly painted; beautiful rectangle Tile flooring in the Spacious Living room & Dining room Combo (Great room), Kitchen and both bathrooms needs some TLC. Enjoy resort style living here, Great Community “The Landings” features a Large swimming pool and heated spa overlooking a pond, beautiful clubhouse large enough for parties, barbecue grilling; scattered picnic tables area next to the pool, deck with gazebo, fitness center, beach volleyball court and Tennis Court. The Landings features a clubhouse, pool and Jacuzzi, a gym, a sand volleyball court, two tennis courts, scattered picnic tables, pet stations and an on-site car wash. Of special note are the many trees and beautifully landscaped open green spaces around and between buildings with two beautiful fountain lakes.