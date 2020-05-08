807 Mystic Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court hot tub tennis court

GORGEOUS!! 4th Floor Unit in Oceanfront Complex. Just steps away from the ocean and private beach walk. Fully Furnished. This oceanfront complex is a gated community featuring 4 pools, clubhouse with a gym, tennis & racquetball courts. This is the seasonal Florida Resort Lifestyle to the fullest!. The unit also features a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom split floor plan, fully upgraded and equipped with a large balcony. Seasonal rate will be $2700, any lease under 7 months has a sales tax of 12%. 3 month min. RENTED DEC 1 2020 THROUGH MAY 31 2021