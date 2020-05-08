All apartments in Cape Canaveral
Last updated May 8 2020 at 4:42 AM

807 Mystic Drive

807 Mystic Dr · (321) 752-5858
Location

807 Mystic Dr, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1686 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
GORGEOUS!! 4th Floor Unit in Oceanfront Complex. Just steps away from the ocean and private beach walk. Fully Furnished. This oceanfront complex is a gated community featuring 4 pools, clubhouse with a gym, tennis & racquetball courts. This is the seasonal Florida Resort Lifestyle to the fullest!. The unit also features a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom split floor plan, fully upgraded and equipped with a large balcony. Seasonal rate will be $2700, any lease under 7 months has a sales tax of 12%. 3 month min. RENTED DEC 1 2020 THROUGH MAY 31 2021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Mystic Drive have any available units?
807 Mystic Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 807 Mystic Drive have?
Some of 807 Mystic Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Mystic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
807 Mystic Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Mystic Drive pet-friendly?
No, 807 Mystic Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 807 Mystic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 807 Mystic Drive does offer parking.
Does 807 Mystic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Mystic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Mystic Drive have a pool?
Yes, 807 Mystic Drive has a pool.
Does 807 Mystic Drive have accessible units?
No, 807 Mystic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Mystic Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Mystic Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Mystic Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Mystic Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
