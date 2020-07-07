All apartments in Cape Canaveral
307 Adams Avenue

Location

307 Adams Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 567 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in Central Cape Canaveral close to the beach, restaurants, and schools. This unit is right around the corner from the famous Port Canaveral and 45 minutes to Orlando. It has marble tiles floors in the stand-up shower with a tile back splash, and a beautiful vanity with marble top to boot. Kitchen has all two year old newer stainless appliances including a dish washer, refrigerator, stove-top oven, and built in microwave. There is one designated on-site parking spot and on-site laundry. Water, sewer, and trash included. This bottom floor end unit is only blocks from the beach and a must see. Great for investors, second home, or even primary. Listing Agent is related to seller and a licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Adams Avenue have any available units?
307 Adams Avenue has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 307 Adams Avenue have?
Some of 307 Adams Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Adams Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
307 Adams Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Adams Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 307 Adams Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 307 Adams Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 307 Adams Avenue offers parking.
Does 307 Adams Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Adams Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Adams Avenue have a pool?
No, 307 Adams Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 307 Adams Avenue have accessible units?
No, 307 Adams Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Adams Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Adams Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Adams Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Adams Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
