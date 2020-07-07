307 Adams Avenue

Amenities

Newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in Central Cape Canaveral close to the beach, restaurants, and schools. This unit is right around the corner from the famous Port Canaveral and 45 minutes to Orlando. It has marble tiles floors in the stand-up shower with a tile back splash, and a beautiful vanity with marble top to boot. Kitchen has all two year old newer stainless appliances including a dish washer, refrigerator, stove-top oven, and built in microwave. There is one designated on-site parking spot and on-site laundry. Water, sewer, and trash included. This bottom floor end unit is only blocks from the beach and a must see. Great for investors, second home, or even primary. Listing Agent is related to seller and a licensed real estate agent.