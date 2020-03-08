All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Find more places like 70 Trotters Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
/
70 Trotters Circle
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

70 Trotters Circle

70 Trotters Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buenaventura Lakes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

70 Trotters Circle, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Buenaventura Lakes

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
70 Trotters Circle Available 05/15/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in Kissimmee FL! - Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath homes in BVL area with tiles and carpet in bedrooms, spacious backyard near Buenaventura Lakes, Publix, Walmart, restaurants and much much more!

To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed

$1,650.00 Monthly Rent
$1,650.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-No Evictions or Bankruptcys

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3867454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Trotters Circle have any available units?
70 Trotters Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
Is 70 Trotters Circle currently offering any rent specials?
70 Trotters Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Trotters Circle pet-friendly?
No, 70 Trotters Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 70 Trotters Circle offer parking?
No, 70 Trotters Circle does not offer parking.
Does 70 Trotters Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Trotters Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Trotters Circle have a pool?
No, 70 Trotters Circle does not have a pool.
Does 70 Trotters Circle have accessible units?
No, 70 Trotters Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Trotters Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Trotters Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Trotters Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Trotters Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buenaventura Lakes 2 BedroomsBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Balcony
Buenaventura Lakes Apartments with ParkingBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buenaventura Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FL
University, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLAvon Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College