70 Trotters Circle Available 05/15/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in Kissimmee FL! - Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath homes in BVL area with tiles and carpet in bedrooms, spacious backyard near Buenaventura Lakes, Publix, Walmart, restaurants and much much more!



To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Not Allowed



$1,650.00 Monthly Rent

$1,650.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-No Evictions or Bankruptcys



