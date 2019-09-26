All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

2314 Merrimack Dr.

2314 Merrimack Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2314 Merrimack Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2314 Merrimack Dr. Available 10/01/19 POOL !!! Single Family Home in Kissimmee - 4 Bedroom 3 bath, Tile throughout the living areas, master bedroom, kitchen and bathrooms. This home is well maintained. A dream kitchen with Custom wood cabinets. You'll enjoy the sun all day into late afternoon relaxing by the pool!!.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Every person 18+ must submit an application at $50 per person. App can be filled online; please visit gpspropertygroup.appfolio.com/listings and click "apply now". Must provide last 4 paystubs and photo ID's for completed application. After approval a $100 administrative fee will apply.

(RLNE3321836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 Merrimack Dr. have any available units?
2314 Merrimack Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
Is 2314 Merrimack Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2314 Merrimack Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 Merrimack Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2314 Merrimack Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2314 Merrimack Dr. offer parking?
No, 2314 Merrimack Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2314 Merrimack Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 Merrimack Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 Merrimack Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2314 Merrimack Dr. has a pool.
Does 2314 Merrimack Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2314 Merrimack Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 Merrimack Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2314 Merrimack Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2314 Merrimack Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2314 Merrimack Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
