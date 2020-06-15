All apartments in Brownsville
Find more places like 2907 NW 51st Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brownsville, FL
/
2907 NW 51st Ter
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2907 NW 51st Ter

2907 Northwest 51st Terrace · (305) 401-2256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brownsville
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2907 Northwest 51st Terrace, Brownsville, FL 33142
Brownsville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1600 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled lovely home - Property Id: 291036

Completely remodeled lovely home in a quite street near the Miami International Airport. The house has 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom with an open floor plan. Everything in the house is new from bathroom, kitchen, floors, windows, doors, plumbing, tankelss waterheater, electrical, AC. .. The property is sitting in a good size lot totally fenced and gated on the front to give you the privacy you want. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Long driveway enough to park 2 vehicles inside your property. Come see it today.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291036
Property Id 291036

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2907 NW 51st Ter have any available units?
2907 NW 51st Ter has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2907 NW 51st Ter have?
Some of 2907 NW 51st Ter's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 NW 51st Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2907 NW 51st Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 NW 51st Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2907 NW 51st Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brownsville.
Does 2907 NW 51st Ter offer parking?
No, 2907 NW 51st Ter does not offer parking.
Does 2907 NW 51st Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2907 NW 51st Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 NW 51st Ter have a pool?
No, 2907 NW 51st Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2907 NW 51st Ter have accessible units?
No, 2907 NW 51st Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 NW 51st Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2907 NW 51st Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 2907 NW 51st Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2907 NW 51st Ter has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2907 NW 51st Ter?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brownsville 2 BedroomsBrownsville 3 Bedrooms
Brownsville Apartments with BalconyBrownsville Apartments with Garage
Brownsville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FL
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity