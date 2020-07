Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan furnished recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Located on a private preserve, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Suntree home in Summerwood is available FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED, your choice. This beautiful property comes equipped with plenty of space for everyone with over 2700sf of living square footage. The backyard is like a Relaxation Station and Lawn Care is INCLUDED in the rent. The interior was tastefully remodeled and it boasts a wide open Great room floor plan with formal dining. The kitchen looks into the family area with a good size breakfast nook. Master Suite comes with a WALK-IN BATH TUB and WALK-IN SHOWER! Made for anyone to access. The garage is oversized and the wide paver driveway makes it easy to park. You can walk around this home and enjoy the private PRESERVE Views. Call to see this home today.