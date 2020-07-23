4921 Spinet Drive

Amenities

Exquisite home in popular Grand Haven, tastefully remodeled and ready for a new family. This four-bedroom, two bath home is just minutes from I-95, beaches, and Viera shopping and dining. A gated community-only park gives the kids a safe place to play. Home features a split floor plan, master suite with spacious tub and separate shower, and an eat-in kitchen. With high-end marble countertops and backsplash, designer cabinets, LED recessed lighting, and top-of-the-line, slate-finish, no-smudge appliances, the kitchen shines with elegance and sophistication. Appliances include a slide-in range w/ convection oven, dishwasher w/ high-efficiency and dual zone wash cycle, and microwave w/ easy-clean interior enamel and LED lighting. At once luxurious and comfortable, this home is a rare find.