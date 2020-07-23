All apartments in Brevard County
Last updated July 19 2020 at 11:10 PM

4921 Spinet Drive

4921 Spinet Drive · (321) 417-1042
Location

4921 Spinet Drive, Brevard County, FL 32940
Grand Haven

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,175

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1865 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exquisite home in popular Grand Haven, tastefully remodeled and ready for a new family. This four-bedroom, two bath home is just minutes from I-95, beaches, and Viera shopping and dining. A gated community-only park gives the kids a safe place to play. Home features a split floor plan, master suite with spacious tub and separate shower, and an eat-in kitchen. With high-end marble countertops and backsplash, designer cabinets, LED recessed lighting, and top-of-the-line, slate-finish, no-smudge appliances, the kitchen shines with elegance and sophistication. Appliances include a slide-in range w/ convection oven, dishwasher w/ high-efficiency and dual zone wash cycle, and microwave w/ easy-clean interior enamel and LED lighting. At once luxurious and comfortable, this home is a rare find.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4921 Spinet Drive have any available units?
4921 Spinet Drive has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4921 Spinet Drive have?
Some of 4921 Spinet Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4921 Spinet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4921 Spinet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4921 Spinet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4921 Spinet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 4921 Spinet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4921 Spinet Drive offers parking.
Does 4921 Spinet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4921 Spinet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4921 Spinet Drive have a pool?
No, 4921 Spinet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4921 Spinet Drive have accessible units?
No, 4921 Spinet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4921 Spinet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4921 Spinet Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4921 Spinet Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4921 Spinet Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
