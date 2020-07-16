All apartments in Brevard County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

305 Tangle Run Boulevard

305 Tangle Run Boulevard · (321) 544-0939
Location

305 Tangle Run Boulevard, Brevard County, FL 32940

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1225 · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1478 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available July 25th! Spacious condo w/ wonderful location--close to schools, shopping, restaurants, medical facilities and main roads; Over-sized bedrooms and living area; Master bedroom is 17 x 14 and features a walk-in California closet & extra closet, along with vanity and separate tub/shower; 2nd bedroom has desk niche perfect for office set-up; Wet bar; Newer washer/dryer inside condo; Kitchen appliances are newer; Flooring is wooden laminate and tile; Wooded views from living rm and master bedrm; Lots of extra storage in this unit, both inside and out; Cable tv, lawn, water, pest control included in rent; Pets under 20 lbs considered; Super easy to show! Agents--PLEASE use social distancing and masks when entering property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Tangle Run Boulevard have any available units?
305 Tangle Run Boulevard has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 305 Tangle Run Boulevard have?
Some of 305 Tangle Run Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Tangle Run Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
305 Tangle Run Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Tangle Run Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Tangle Run Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 305 Tangle Run Boulevard offer parking?
No, 305 Tangle Run Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 305 Tangle Run Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 Tangle Run Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Tangle Run Boulevard have a pool?
No, 305 Tangle Run Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 305 Tangle Run Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 305 Tangle Run Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Tangle Run Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Tangle Run Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Tangle Run Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Tangle Run Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
