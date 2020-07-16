305 Tangle Run Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available July 25th! Spacious condo w/ wonderful location--close to schools, shopping, restaurants, medical facilities and main roads; Over-sized bedrooms and living area; Master bedroom is 17 x 14 and features a walk-in California closet & extra closet, along with vanity and separate tub/shower; 2nd bedroom has desk niche perfect for office set-up; Wet bar; Newer washer/dryer inside condo; Kitchen appliances are newer; Flooring is wooden laminate and tile; Wooded views from living rm and master bedrm; Lots of extra storage in this unit, both inside and out; Cable tv, lawn, water, pest control included in rent; Pets under 20 lbs considered; Super easy to show! Agents--PLEASE use social distancing and masks when entering property