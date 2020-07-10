All apartments in Brevard County
Find more places like 215 Clyde Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brevard County, FL
/
215 Clyde Street
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:24 AM

215 Clyde Street

215 Clyde Street · (772) 888-0777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

215 Clyde Street, Brevard County, FL 32951

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2163 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
FURNISHED. Soaring ceilings and soft comfortable furnishings. Kitchen has breakfast bar that opens to dining area and the family room, of the family room is a bonus space. The downstairs master bedroom has a king sized bed and ample closets. The master bath with garden tub and a walk-in shower. Also downstairs there are two bedroom and a second bath. Upstairs you will find a large bedroom and a third full bathroom. A large patio provides a nice outdoor space, outside your front door is the sparking pool with kitchen, picnic area and bathroom. Private beach access with shower, private river access with fishing pier. Annual price quoted includes utilities electric capped at 150.00 per month. Off season short term 2,900.00. Dec - March 3,300 per month. Three month minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Clyde Street have any available units?
215 Clyde Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215 Clyde Street have?
Some of 215 Clyde Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Clyde Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 Clyde Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Clyde Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 Clyde Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 215 Clyde Street offer parking?
Yes, 215 Clyde Street offers parking.
Does 215 Clyde Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Clyde Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Clyde Street have a pool?
Yes, 215 Clyde Street has a pool.
Does 215 Clyde Street have accessible units?
No, 215 Clyde Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Clyde Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Clyde Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Clyde Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Clyde Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 215 Clyde Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr
Melbourne, FL 32940
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr
Melbourne, FL 32935
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Malabar Lakes
1018 Malabar Lakes Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Windwood Apartments
1530 Windwood Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln
Rockledge, FL 32955
Reserves of Melbourne
2262 Crippen Ct
Melbourne, FL 32904

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLPort St. Lucie, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLCape Canaveral, FLViera West, FLTitusville, FLSharpes, FLPort St. John, FLCocoa West, FL
Merritt Island, FLCocoa, FLSebastian, FLMelbourne Beach, FLSatellite Beach, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLIndialantic, FLWest Melbourne, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLCocoa Beach, FLRockledge, FLViera East, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity