215 Clyde Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool ceiling fan hot tub bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

FURNISHED. Soaring ceilings and soft comfortable furnishings. Kitchen has breakfast bar that opens to dining area and the family room, of the family room is a bonus space. The downstairs master bedroom has a king sized bed and ample closets. The master bath with garden tub and a walk-in shower. Also downstairs there are two bedroom and a second bath. Upstairs you will find a large bedroom and a third full bathroom. A large patio provides a nice outdoor space, outside your front door is the sparking pool with kitchen, picnic area and bathroom. Private beach access with shower, private river access with fishing pier. Annual price quoted includes utilities electric capped at 150.00 per month. Off season short term 2,900.00. Dec - March 3,300 per month. Three month minimum.