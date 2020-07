Amenities

recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities

1306 Potenza Dr Available 08/01/20 NEW! - This is your chance to rent a Brand new home!

This 4 bed 2 bath home was completed in May 2020 by KB homes and has a 5 star energy rating certification. With tons of upgrades and finishings your sure to love the quality build of this home. There is 3 bedrooms in the front of the home, with the master at the back. Conveniently located with great schools and shopping. The home will come with a few furnished items that are to remain in the home



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5828926)