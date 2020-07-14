All apartments in Brevard County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:51 AM

112 Highview Drive

112 Highview Drive · (321) 312-9191
Location

112 Highview Drive, Brevard County, FL 32922
River Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1945 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
accessible
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home tucked away in the River Heights community along Indian River Drive! This home has been completely remodeled, including a new roof in 2017, hurricane impact windows, new kitchen and bathrooms, new flooring, new garage door - completely turn key! Location, location, location! Minutes from 528, Port Canaveral, Cocoa Village, and so much more...*** Available July 1, 2020 *** This property is a short term, fully furnished, vacation rental home. No long term leases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Highview Drive have any available units?
112 Highview Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 Highview Drive have?
Some of 112 Highview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Highview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
112 Highview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Highview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 112 Highview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 112 Highview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 112 Highview Drive offers parking.
Does 112 Highview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Highview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Highview Drive have a pool?
No, 112 Highview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 112 Highview Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 112 Highview Drive has accessible units.
Does 112 Highview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Highview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Highview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Highview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
