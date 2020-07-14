112 Highview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill garage

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home tucked away in the River Heights community along Indian River Drive! This home has been completely remodeled, including a new roof in 2017, hurricane impact windows, new kitchen and bathrooms, new flooring, new garage door - completely turn key! Location, location, location! Minutes from 528, Port Canaveral, Cocoa Village, and so much more...*** Available July 1, 2020 *** This property is a short term, fully furnished, vacation rental home. No long term leases.