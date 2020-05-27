9404 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool

1BR / 1BA - Spacious condo with patio in Crosswynde. Very pretty upgrades including bamboo flooring and tiled wet areas, custom color scheme and track light at the breakfast bar. Lovely screened in balcony. This Brandon area condominium community offers resort-style amenities, including a clubhouse with state-of-the-art fitness center, sparkling pool and a peaceful lake. Centrally located to all of Tampa Bay's top attractions with easy access to Channelside, historic Ybor City and Downtown Tampa. Plus it is a conveniently close to the Crosstown Expressway and just minutes from I-75 and I-275.



ASK ABOUT PETS - OWNER MUST APPROVE.

This is a smoke-free home!