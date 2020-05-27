All apartments in Brandon
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:54 AM

9404 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE

9404 Crescent Loop Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9404 Crescent Loop Circle, Brandon, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
1BR / 1BA - Spacious condo with patio in Crosswynde. Very pretty upgrades including bamboo flooring and tiled wet areas, custom color scheme and track light at the breakfast bar. Lovely screened in balcony. This Brandon area condominium community offers resort-style amenities, including a clubhouse with state-of-the-art fitness center, sparkling pool and a peaceful lake. Centrally located to all of Tampa Bay's top attractions with easy access to Channelside, historic Ybor City and Downtown Tampa. Plus it is a conveniently close to the Crosstown Expressway and just minutes from I-75 and I-275.

ASK ABOUT PETS - OWNER MUST APPROVE.
This is a smoke-free home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9404 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE have any available units?
9404 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 9404 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE have?
Some of 9404 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9404 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
9404 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9404 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9404 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 9404 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 9404 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 9404 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9404 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9404 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 9404 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 9404 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 9404 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9404 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9404 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

