All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 914 Terra Vista Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
914 Terra Vista Street
Last updated August 20 2019 at 6:15 PM

914 Terra Vista Street

914 Terra Vista Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

914 Terra Vista Street, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single family home built in 2016 located in the gated community of LaColina . This beautiful two story 2481 sq ft "Massachusetts" home has five bedrooms and 3.5 baths with a loft upstairs and the master bedroom and bath downstairs and also a two car garage. All appliances are included.Thermostat/Doorlock/Door Bell is automated using smartthing. Natural gas, tile roof paved brick driveway, walkway, and front porch fans, diagonal 18 "tile in first-floor living area Kitchen has 42 " cabinets with granite counters and ''TANKLESS WATER HEATER' and Water Softner/Chlorine Remover. All Bathrooms have granite counters.The community has two gates, Tuscan style cabana, resort style pool, two dog parks , playground and trail. House is conveniently located less than a minute walk to dog parks and community pool and convenient shopping and dining area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Terra Vista Street have any available units?
914 Terra Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 Terra Vista Street have?
Some of 914 Terra Vista Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Terra Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
914 Terra Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Terra Vista Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 Terra Vista Street is pet friendly.
Does 914 Terra Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 914 Terra Vista Street offers parking.
Does 914 Terra Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Terra Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Terra Vista Street have a pool?
Yes, 914 Terra Vista Street has a pool.
Does 914 Terra Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 914 Terra Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Terra Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Terra Vista Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa