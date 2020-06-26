914 Terra Vista Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage pool dog park

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single family home built in 2016 located in the gated community of LaColina . This beautiful two story 2481 sq ft "Massachusetts" home has five bedrooms and 3.5 baths with a loft upstairs and the master bedroom and bath downstairs and also a two car garage. All appliances are included.Thermostat/Doorlock/Door Bell is automated using smartthing. Natural gas, tile roof paved brick driveway, walkway, and front porch fans, diagonal 18 "tile in first-floor living area Kitchen has 42 " cabinets with granite counters and ''TANKLESS WATER HEATER' and Water Softner/Chlorine Remover. All Bathrooms have granite counters.The community has two gates, Tuscan style cabana, resort style pool, two dog parks , playground and trail. House is conveniently located less than a minute walk to dog parks and community pool and convenient shopping and dining area.