828 VISCOUNT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool garage

WELCOME to the exquisite LA COLLINA gated community. Come and enjoy this gorgeous 4 Bedroom home with 2 Full Bathrooms. Gourmet Kitchen, Screened Porch, and many upgrades for an upscale life. The open floor plan allows for plenty of room to entertain family and friends. La Collina offers a community swimming pool, pristine park and playground, convenient dog park and other amenities. Located in the desirable Brandon within short distance to supermarkets, shopping and a wide variety of restaurants and eateries. Convenient commute to Tampa/St Petersburg and easy drive to Disney World. House will be deep-cleaned and disinfected against COVID-19 prior to start of tenancy.