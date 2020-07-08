All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 828 VISCOUNT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
828 VISCOUNT STREET
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

828 VISCOUNT STREET

828 Viscount Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

828 Viscount Street, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
WELCOME to the exquisite LA COLLINA gated community. Come and enjoy this gorgeous 4 Bedroom home with 2 Full Bathrooms. Gourmet Kitchen, Screened Porch, and many upgrades for an upscale life. The open floor plan allows for plenty of room to entertain family and friends. La Collina offers a community swimming pool, pristine park and playground, convenient dog park and other amenities. Located in the desirable Brandon within short distance to supermarkets, shopping and a wide variety of restaurants and eateries. Convenient commute to Tampa/St Petersburg and easy drive to Disney World. House will be deep-cleaned and disinfected against COVID-19 prior to start of tenancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 VISCOUNT STREET have any available units?
828 VISCOUNT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 VISCOUNT STREET have?
Some of 828 VISCOUNT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 VISCOUNT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
828 VISCOUNT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 VISCOUNT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 VISCOUNT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 828 VISCOUNT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 828 VISCOUNT STREET offers parking.
Does 828 VISCOUNT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 828 VISCOUNT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 VISCOUNT STREET have a pool?
Yes, 828 VISCOUNT STREET has a pool.
Does 828 VISCOUNT STREET have accessible units?
No, 828 VISCOUNT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 828 VISCOUNT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 VISCOUNT STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Pet Friendly Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa