828 VISCOUNT STREET

WELCOME to the exquisite LA COLLINA gated community. Come and enjoy this gorgeous 4 Bedroom home with 2 Full Bathrooms. Gourmet Kitchen, Screened Porch, and many upgrades for an upscale life. The open floor plan allows for plenty of room to entertain family and friends. La Collina offers a community swimming pool, pristine park and playground, convenient dog park and other amenities. Located in the desirable Brandon within short distance to supermarkets, shopping and a wide variety of restaurants and eateries. Convenient commute to Tampa/St Petersburg and easy drive to Disney World. House will be deep-cleaned and disinfected against COVID-19 prior to start of tenancy.