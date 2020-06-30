826 Viscount Street

Amenities

Spacious Lithia Pinecrest Home - You are viewing a spacious home within the desirable gated community, La Collina, just off of Lithia Pinecrest near Lumsden. This community boasts a private dog park, pool, rec area, and provides residential lawn-care and pest control. Walk into this magnificent home and notice the tile throughout, granite countertops, stainless appliances, vaulted ceilings, and ceiling fans in every bedroom. Close to major roadways and shopping centers this home has it all!



