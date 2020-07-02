822 BILLS CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss out on this charming home! The front exterior boasts an extended driveway and garage, while the backyard is complete with a fenced-in lawn and screened-in patio area, perfect for spending beautiful days outside! Inside, you’ll find large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining, a charming fireplace in the living room, perfect for cozy nights in, and lots of room to make long-lasting memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of gorgeous cabinetry. Make this home yours today!