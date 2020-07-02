822 BILLS CIRCLE

Amenities
Don’t miss out on this charming home! The front exterior boasts an extended driveway and garage, while the backyard is complete with a fenced-in lawn and screened-in patio area, perfect for spending beautiful days outside! Inside, you’ll find large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining, a charming fireplace in the living room, perfect for cozy nights in, and lots of room to make long-lasting memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of gorgeous cabinetry. Make this home yours today!