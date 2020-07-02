All apartments in Brandon
822 BILLS CIRCLE
822 BILLS CIRCLE

822 Bills Circle · No Longer Available
Location

822 Bills Circle, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss out on this charming home! The front exterior boasts an extended driveway and garage, while the backyard is complete with a fenced-in lawn and screened-in patio area, perfect for spending beautiful days outside! Inside, you’ll find large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining, a charming fireplace in the living room, perfect for cozy nights in, and lots of room to make long-lasting memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of gorgeous cabinetry. Make this home yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 BILLS CIRCLE have any available units?
822 BILLS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 BILLS CIRCLE have?
Some of 822 BILLS CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 BILLS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
822 BILLS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 BILLS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 822 BILLS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 822 BILLS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 822 BILLS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 822 BILLS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 BILLS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 BILLS CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 822 BILLS CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 822 BILLS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 822 BILLS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 822 BILLS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 BILLS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
