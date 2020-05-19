817 BENNINGER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Get ready to fall in love with this beautiful home. You'll find ceramic tile in the entry, main living area, and bathrooms. All the bedrooms have carpeting and nice windows to let in plenty of natural light. The kitchen features an all white appliance package, breakfast bar, eating space, and walk-in pantry. The family room is off the kitchen and leads out to the oversized screened-in lanai. The master bedroom has large walk in closet and ceiling fan. The fenced backyard is the perfect place for entertaining and outdoor fun. This home has a $19.95 smart-home fee and pet fees (If applicable). This home won't last long, so apply online today.