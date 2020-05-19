All apartments in Brandon
817 BENNINGER DRIVE
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

817 BENNINGER DRIVE

817 Benninger Drive · No Longer Available
Location

817 Benninger Drive, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Get ready to fall in love with this beautiful home. You'll find ceramic tile in the entry, main living area, and bathrooms. All the bedrooms have carpeting and nice windows to let in plenty of natural light. The kitchen features an all white appliance package, breakfast bar, eating space, and walk-in pantry. The family room is off the kitchen and leads out to the oversized screened-in lanai. The master bedroom has large walk in closet and ceiling fan. The fenced backyard is the perfect place for entertaining and outdoor fun. This home has a $19.95 smart-home fee and pet fees (If applicable). This home won't last long, so apply online today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 BENNINGER DRIVE have any available units?
817 BENNINGER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 BENNINGER DRIVE have?
Some of 817 BENNINGER DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 BENNINGER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
817 BENNINGER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 BENNINGER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 BENNINGER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 817 BENNINGER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 817 BENNINGER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 817 BENNINGER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 BENNINGER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 BENNINGER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 817 BENNINGER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 817 BENNINGER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 817 BENNINGER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 817 BENNINGER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 BENNINGER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
