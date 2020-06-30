All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 812 Regal Palm Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
812 Regal Palm Ct
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

812 Regal Palm Ct

812 Regal Palm Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

812 Regal Palm Court, Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeview Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME IN BRANDON - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage home in Brandon. Features include split bedroom floor plan, large living area w/vaulted ceilings & separate dining area, eat-in kitchen. Sliding glass doors leading out to the pool and fully fenced back yard. Spacious master w/walk-in-closet, and updated bathroom. Youll love the easy access to I-75 and the Selmon Expressway, putting the entire Tampa Bay region within an easy drive. Enjoy dining at the many area restaurants including Outback Steakhouse, Bahama Breeze, Revolution Ice Cream and The Cheesecake Factory to name a few. Need some retail therapy? The Brandon Mall is just around the corner!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable.Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.

For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813.766.2343

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5595316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Regal Palm Ct have any available units?
812 Regal Palm Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 Regal Palm Ct have?
Some of 812 Regal Palm Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Regal Palm Ct currently offering any rent specials?
812 Regal Palm Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Regal Palm Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 Regal Palm Ct is pet friendly.
Does 812 Regal Palm Ct offer parking?
Yes, 812 Regal Palm Ct offers parking.
Does 812 Regal Palm Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Regal Palm Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Regal Palm Ct have a pool?
Yes, 812 Regal Palm Ct has a pool.
Does 812 Regal Palm Ct have accessible units?
No, 812 Regal Palm Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Regal Palm Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 Regal Palm Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa