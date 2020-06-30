812 Regal Palm Ct

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME IN BRANDON - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage home in Brandon. Features include split bedroom floor plan, large living area w/vaulted ceilings & separate dining area, eat-in kitchen. Sliding glass doors leading out to the pool and fully fenced back yard. Spacious master w/walk-in-closet, and updated bathroom. Youll love the easy access to I-75 and the Selmon Expressway, putting the entire Tampa Bay region within an easy drive. Enjoy dining at the many area restaurants including Outback Steakhouse, Bahama Breeze, Revolution Ice Cream and The Cheesecake Factory to name a few. Need some retail therapy? The Brandon Mall is just around the corner!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable.Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad

rental history.



For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813.766.2343



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5595316)