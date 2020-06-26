All apartments in Brandon
810 OAKGROVE DRIVE
810 OAKGROVE DRIVE

810 Oakgrove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

810 Oakgrove Drive, Brandon, FL 33510
Russellwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Looking for convience and value? This is the perfect condo for you! Located near by hwy I75 and the crosstown. Easy commute downtown. Close to Brandon Mall and all the shopping as well. This unit has tile floors in most the wet areas and a covered patio with deck. Enjoy the community pool anytime. The rent includes water and access to the pool! Enjoy living maintenence free in this great value priced condo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 OAKGROVE DRIVE have any available units?
810 OAKGROVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 OAKGROVE DRIVE have?
Some of 810 OAKGROVE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 OAKGROVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
810 OAKGROVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 OAKGROVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 810 OAKGROVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 810 OAKGROVE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 810 OAKGROVE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 810 OAKGROVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 OAKGROVE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 OAKGROVE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 810 OAKGROVE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 810 OAKGROVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 810 OAKGROVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 810 OAKGROVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 OAKGROVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
