Looking for convience and value? This is the perfect condo for you! Located near by hwy I75 and the crosstown. Easy commute downtown. Close to Brandon Mall and all the shopping as well. This unit has tile floors in most the wet areas and a covered patio with deck. Enjoy the community pool anytime. The rent includes water and access to the pool! Enjoy living maintenence free in this great value priced condo!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 810 OAKGROVE DRIVE have?
Some of 810 OAKGROVE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 OAKGROVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
810 OAKGROVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.