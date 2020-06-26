810 OAKGROVE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Looking for convience and value? This is the perfect condo for you! Located near by hwy I75 and the crosstown. Easy commute downtown. Close to Brandon Mall and all the shopping as well. This unit has tile floors in most the wet areas and a covered patio with deck. Enjoy the community pool anytime. The rent includes water and access to the pool! Enjoy living maintenence free in this great value priced condo!