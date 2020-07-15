804 Lake Haven Square Unit 203

Amenities
Upgraded 1/1 with Den for Rent in Brandon, FL - Welcome to our upgraded and remodeled condo located in Brandon, FL. The property features 1 bedroom with an additional den off the kitchen and 1 full bathroom. The property has new laminate flooring throughout and tile in the wet areas. The kitchen has new back splash, new lighting, new fixtures, and 2 huge pantries. The master bedroom will easily accommodate a king size bed and the room has a large walk in closet. Included in the rent is water, trash, sewer, pest control, and a washer/dryer. For additional information contact Cody Powell @ 904-710-8056 or send an email to cody@powellrealty.com . TO apply for the property visit our website @ www.powellrealty.com or apply in person at our office @ 208 Lake Parsons Green, Brandon, FL 33511.
(RLNE4514581)