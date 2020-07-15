All apartments in Brandon
804 Lake Haven Square Unit 203

804 Lake Haven Sqare · No Longer Available
Location

804 Lake Haven Sqare, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Upgraded 1/1 with Den for Rent in Brandon, FL - Welcome to our upgraded and remodeled condo located in Brandon, FL. The property features 1 bedroom with an additional den off the kitchen and 1 full bathroom. The property has new laminate flooring throughout and tile in the wet areas. The kitchen has new back splash, new lighting, new fixtures, and 2 huge pantries. The master bedroom will easily accommodate a king size bed and the room has a large walk in closet. Included in the rent is water, trash, sewer, pest control, and a washer/dryer. For additional information contact Cody Powell @ 904-710-8056 or send an email to cody@powellrealty.com . TO apply for the property visit our website @ www.powellrealty.com or apply in person at our office @ 208 Lake Parsons Green, Brandon, FL 33511.

(RLNE4514581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Lake Haven Square Unit 203 have any available units?
804 Lake Haven Square Unit 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Lake Haven Square Unit 203 have?
Some of 804 Lake Haven Square Unit 203's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Lake Haven Square Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
804 Lake Haven Square Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Lake Haven Square Unit 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 Lake Haven Square Unit 203 is pet friendly.
Does 804 Lake Haven Square Unit 203 offer parking?
No, 804 Lake Haven Square Unit 203 does not offer parking.
Does 804 Lake Haven Square Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 804 Lake Haven Square Unit 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Lake Haven Square Unit 203 have a pool?
Yes, 804 Lake Haven Square Unit 203 has a pool.
Does 804 Lake Haven Square Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 804 Lake Haven Square Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Lake Haven Square Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Lake Haven Square Unit 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
