This charming home is a must-see. Features include a two-car garage, updated light fixtures, and vinyl plank floors throughout the interior. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and a breakfast bar for additional seating. The screened patio and sparkling pool make this home perfect for outdoor entertaining. Make this your new home and apply today! This home has $95 monthly pool maintenance fee, $19.95 smart-home fee and pet fees (If applicable).