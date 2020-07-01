All apartments in Brandon
628 HUNTINGTON STREET
Last updated January 24 2020 at 3:12 AM

628 HUNTINGTON STREET

628 Huntington Street · No Longer Available
Location

628 Huntington Street, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3/2 LOCATED IN DESIRABLE BRANDON AREA. NO HOA NO CDD. PROPERTY INCLUDES STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN. VERY BIG BACKYARD WITH CLOSED IN LANAI FOR RELAXING ON THOSE FLORIDA DAYS. RENT INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 HUNTINGTON STREET have any available units?
628 HUNTINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 HUNTINGTON STREET have?
Some of 628 HUNTINGTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 HUNTINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
628 HUNTINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 HUNTINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 628 HUNTINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 628 HUNTINGTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 628 HUNTINGTON STREET offers parking.
Does 628 HUNTINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 628 HUNTINGTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 HUNTINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 628 HUNTINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 628 HUNTINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 628 HUNTINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 628 HUNTINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 HUNTINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.

