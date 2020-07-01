BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3/2 LOCATED IN DESIRABLE BRANDON AREA. NO HOA NO CDD. PROPERTY INCLUDES STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN. VERY BIG BACKYARD WITH CLOSED IN LANAI FOR RELAXING ON THOSE FLORIDA DAYS. RENT INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 628 HUNTINGTON STREET have any available units?
628 HUNTINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 HUNTINGTON STREET have?
Some of 628 HUNTINGTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 HUNTINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
628 HUNTINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.