Brandon, FL
626 Forest Hills Dr
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:35 AM

626 Forest Hills Dr

626 Forest Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

626 Forest Hills Drive, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Completely updated 4 bedroom Pool home with 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage. Enter to the spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and continue on to the Kitchen, featuring new wood cabinetry, new Granite counter tops and Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances. There is a separate formal dining area as well. The Master Bedroom is on the first floor and features its own sliding glass doors leading out to the covered and screened lanai that leads out to the in-ground pool in the spacious back yard. There are an additional 3 bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. The bathrooms have been updated with new cabinets and granite counters. Other updates include new flooring and paint throughout. Don't miss out!

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 Forest Hills Dr have any available units?
626 Forest Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 Forest Hills Dr have?
Some of 626 Forest Hills Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 Forest Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
626 Forest Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Forest Hills Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 626 Forest Hills Dr is pet friendly.
Does 626 Forest Hills Dr offer parking?
Yes, 626 Forest Hills Dr offers parking.
Does 626 Forest Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 Forest Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Forest Hills Dr have a pool?
Yes, 626 Forest Hills Dr has a pool.
Does 626 Forest Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 626 Forest Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 626 Forest Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 Forest Hills Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
