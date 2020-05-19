626 Forest Hills Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Completely updated 4 bedroom Pool home with 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage. Enter to the spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and continue on to the Kitchen, featuring new wood cabinetry, new Granite counter tops and Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances. There is a separate formal dining area as well. The Master Bedroom is on the first floor and features its own sliding glass doors leading out to the covered and screened lanai that leads out to the in-ground pool in the spacious back yard. There are an additional 3 bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. The bathrooms have been updated with new cabinets and granite counters. Other updates include new flooring and paint throughout. Don't miss out!



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.