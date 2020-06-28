Rent Calculator
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
608 Berry Bramble Dr
Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:46 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
608 Berry Bramble Dr
608 Berry Bramble Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
608 Berry Bramble Drive, Brandon, FL 33510
Woodberry
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Call Thomas R Gaspari at 727-642-3678 for more info on This house in a Gated community, split floor plan, office, screened lanai, eat-in kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 608 Berry Bramble Dr have any available units?
608 Berry Bramble Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brandon, FL
.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Brandon Rent Report
.
What amenities does 608 Berry Bramble Dr have?
Some of 608 Berry Bramble Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 608 Berry Bramble Dr currently offering any rent specials?
608 Berry Bramble Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Berry Bramble Dr pet-friendly?
No, 608 Berry Bramble Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brandon
.
Does 608 Berry Bramble Dr offer parking?
Yes, 608 Berry Bramble Dr offers parking.
Does 608 Berry Bramble Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Berry Bramble Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Berry Bramble Dr have a pool?
No, 608 Berry Bramble Dr does not have a pool.
Does 608 Berry Bramble Dr have accessible units?
No, 608 Berry Bramble Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Berry Bramble Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Berry Bramble Dr has units with dishwashers.
