605 Parsons Reserve Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Available 10/01/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom - Property Id: 142420



This immaculate home is 1,900 square feet of living space. It is a 3/2 split bedroom plan, meaning there are two bedrooms on one side of the house and the master on the other side. Open floor plan design. Beautiful new hard wood floors and newly renovated bathrooms. Modern master bath with multi-shower head pulse system. Large bonus room off the living room with top of the line carpet and padding. Perfect for an office or game room. Great sized lot with lots of room to play in the yard.



Two car garage with extra shelving for storage. Has a staircase to the attic for even more storage. The street is on a dead end cul-de-sac with only 16 homes. Very quiet and friendly neighbors. First months rent and security required as well as background and credit check. Ready to move in on October 1, 2019

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142420p

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5059597)