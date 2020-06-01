All apartments in Brandon
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

605 Parsons Reserve Ct

605 Parsons Reserve Court · No Longer Available
Location

605 Parsons Reserve Court, Brandon, FL 33584

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Available 10/01/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom - Property Id: 142420

This immaculate home is 1,900 square feet of living space. It is a 3/2 split bedroom plan, meaning there are two bedrooms on one side of the house and the master on the other side. Open floor plan design. Beautiful new hard wood floors and newly renovated bathrooms. Modern master bath with multi-shower head pulse system. Large bonus room off the living room with top of the line carpet and padding. Perfect for an office or game room. Great sized lot with lots of room to play in the yard.

Two car garage with extra shelving for storage. Has a staircase to the attic for even more storage. The street is on a dead end cul-de-sac with only 16 homes. Very quiet and friendly neighbors. First months rent and security required as well as background and credit check. Ready to move in on October 1, 2019
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142420p
Property Id 142420

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5059597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Parsons Reserve Ct have any available units?
605 Parsons Reserve Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Parsons Reserve Ct have?
Some of 605 Parsons Reserve Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Parsons Reserve Ct currently offering any rent specials?
605 Parsons Reserve Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Parsons Reserve Ct pet-friendly?
No, 605 Parsons Reserve Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 605 Parsons Reserve Ct offer parking?
Yes, 605 Parsons Reserve Ct offers parking.
Does 605 Parsons Reserve Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 Parsons Reserve Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Parsons Reserve Ct have a pool?
No, 605 Parsons Reserve Ct does not have a pool.
Does 605 Parsons Reserve Ct have accessible units?
No, 605 Parsons Reserve Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Parsons Reserve Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Parsons Reserve Ct has units with dishwashers.
