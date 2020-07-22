All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 513 Oakhurst Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
513 Oakhurst Street
Last updated January 13 2020 at 10:57 PM

513 Oakhurst Street

513 Oakhurst Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all

Location

513 Oakhurst Street, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Fantastic 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom pool home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Oak Mont in Brandon. This superb home features multiple levels that provide ample space and privacy. The home has a total of 5 bedrooms with an additional bonus room and closet attached to side of garage, with private entrance. This delightful home sits on over 1/3 acre which features a large pool and pool deck with tons of space to play and entertain. Great location 2 blocks from Burns middle school and zoned for Bloomingdale school district.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Oakhurst Street have any available units?
513 Oakhurst Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 Oakhurst Street have?
Some of 513 Oakhurst Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Oakhurst Street currently offering any rent specials?
513 Oakhurst Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Oakhurst Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 Oakhurst Street is pet friendly.
Does 513 Oakhurst Street offer parking?
Yes, 513 Oakhurst Street offers parking.
Does 513 Oakhurst Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Oakhurst Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Oakhurst Street have a pool?
Yes, 513 Oakhurst Street has a pool.
Does 513 Oakhurst Street have accessible units?
No, 513 Oakhurst Street does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Oakhurst Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 Oakhurst Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrandon 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Pet Friendly Apartments
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FL
Four Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa