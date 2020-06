Amenities

This 2 story home is immaculate, light bright easy flow floor plan. Fully equipped kitchen with beautiful cabinets and Granite counter tops. Luxurious Master suite. Formal living and dining. Family rm has access to half bath. Large patio overlooks large open area, no back yard neighbours. This home is located in a quiet, well kept subdivision of Executive homes. Close to major roadways, schhools, shopping and churches, Easy commute to Tampa, and Macdill AFB