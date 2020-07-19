501 Rapid Falls Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

EXCELLENT LOCATION New to the market! Look at this clean property on a corner lot in central Brandon. Top rated schools are less than 2 miles away! This house boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms with 1833 square feet of living space. Beautiful easy-care tile is throughout all the main living spaces with soft carpet in the bedrooms. A wide-open floor plan welcomes you into living room/dining room kitchen space. The cozy, functional kitchen is open to the rest of the rooms. Slip through the sliding glass door onto the extra-large lanai that is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing on a Sunday afternoon. The three spacious bedrooms feature ample closet space. Call us today to set up your appointment to see this great house! You will be glad you did! AVAILABLE AUGUST 14TH



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.