501 Rapid Falls Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

501 Rapid Falls Drive

501 Rapid Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

501 Rapid Falls Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Highland Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
EXCELLENT LOCATION New to the market! Look at this clean property on a corner lot in central Brandon. Top rated schools are less than 2 miles away! This house boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms with 1833 square feet of living space. Beautiful easy-care tile is throughout all the main living spaces with soft carpet in the bedrooms. A wide-open floor plan welcomes you into living room/dining room kitchen space. The cozy, functional kitchen is open to the rest of the rooms. Slip through the sliding glass door onto the extra-large lanai that is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing on a Sunday afternoon. The three spacious bedrooms feature ample closet space. Call us today to set up your appointment to see this great house! You will be glad you did! AVAILABLE AUGUST 14TH

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Rapid Falls Drive have any available units?
501 Rapid Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 501 Rapid Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
501 Rapid Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Rapid Falls Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Rapid Falls Drive is pet friendly.
Does 501 Rapid Falls Drive offer parking?
No, 501 Rapid Falls Drive does not offer parking.
Does 501 Rapid Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Rapid Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Rapid Falls Drive have a pool?
No, 501 Rapid Falls Drive does not have a pool.
Does 501 Rapid Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 501 Rapid Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Rapid Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Rapid Falls Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Rapid Falls Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Rapid Falls Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
