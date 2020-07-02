All apartments in Brandon
5007 BARNSTEAD DRIVE

5007 Barnstead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5007 Barnstead Drive, Brandon, FL 33578

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
New Carpet. Great location and very well maintained gated community with amenities. New carpet to be installed upstairs, just made move-in ready. Larger 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with 1 car garage. Almost 1700 heated sq/ft with open kitchen to great room and screened lanai. Large eat-in kitchen with separate pantry under stairs. All appliances. Lease rate includes water, sewer and trash. All bedrooms upstairs with large master and ceiling fans included. Application fee per adult and separate application fee for HOA approval. No Pets. Available April 1st 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5007 BARNSTEAD DRIVE have any available units?
5007 BARNSTEAD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 5007 BARNSTEAD DRIVE have?
Some of 5007 BARNSTEAD DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5007 BARNSTEAD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5007 BARNSTEAD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5007 BARNSTEAD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5007 BARNSTEAD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 5007 BARNSTEAD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5007 BARNSTEAD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5007 BARNSTEAD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5007 BARNSTEAD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5007 BARNSTEAD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5007 BARNSTEAD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5007 BARNSTEAD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5007 BARNSTEAD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5007 BARNSTEAD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5007 BARNSTEAD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
