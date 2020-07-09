4651 POND RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great Townhouse, great location, great view! This townhouse has all. Located with close access to downtown tampa and shopping in Brandon, forget traffic jams. The unit is loaded with upgraded features such as hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded crown molding brings the luxurious look. Enjoy a spectacular view of the lake in back. Gated and plenty of parking. The community pool is there for lazy days in the sun. All HOA fees are covered by the owner. Forget a water bill, garbage bill, amenities bill. Just enjoy.