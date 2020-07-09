All apartments in Brandon
4651 POND RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:15 AM

4651 POND RIDGE DRIVE

4651 Pond Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4651 Pond Ridge Drive, Brandon, FL 33578

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Townhouse, great location, great view! This townhouse has all. Located with close access to downtown tampa and shopping in Brandon, forget traffic jams. The unit is loaded with upgraded features such as hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded crown molding brings the luxurious look. Enjoy a spectacular view of the lake in back. Gated and plenty of parking. The community pool is there for lazy days in the sun. All HOA fees are covered by the owner. Forget a water bill, garbage bill, amenities bill. Just enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

