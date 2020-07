Amenities

2836 Santego Bay Ct - Please Call Ralph Lozada at (813) 480-7326 for more information on this home. BEAUTIFUL 1548 SQ. FT. TOWNHOME WITH 2 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS. HAS ONE CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. BOTH BEDROOMS WITH FULL BATHS ARE LOCATED UPSTAIRS.HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS. GATED COMMUNITY WITH COMMUNITY POOL. KITCHEN FEATURES STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, EAT-IN AREA, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY ROOM INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER. THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF BRANDON WITH MANY RESTAURANTS, SHOPS AND ENTERTAINMENT. NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE 1ST. NO PETS, NO PETS, NO PETS. At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposit.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2292562)