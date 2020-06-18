All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 2711 LANTERN HILL AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
2711 LANTERN HILL AVENUE
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:24 PM

2711 LANTERN HILL AVENUE

2711 Lantern Hill Avenue · (813) 637-0117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2711 Lantern Hill Avenue, Brandon, FL 33511

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Clean and move-in ready townhome located in Brandon Pointe. Just minutes from Tampa and nestled around restaurants, shopping and more. This 2 bedroom/2.5 bath, two story townhome features plenty of space and storage. The first floor features tile throughout, spacious kitchen and eat-in area, stainless appliances and sliding doors leading to your exterior patio. Upstairs you'll find the master suite with double sinks and walk-in shower. All appliances including washer and dryer convey. Schedule your viewing today! 3D VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 LANTERN HILL AVENUE have any available units?
2711 LANTERN HILL AVENUE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2711 LANTERN HILL AVENUE have?
Some of 2711 LANTERN HILL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 LANTERN HILL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2711 LANTERN HILL AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 LANTERN HILL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2711 LANTERN HILL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2711 LANTERN HILL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2711 LANTERN HILL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2711 LANTERN HILL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2711 LANTERN HILL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 LANTERN HILL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2711 LANTERN HILL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2711 LANTERN HILL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2711 LANTERN HILL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 LANTERN HILL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2711 LANTERN HILL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2711 LANTERN HILL AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
2211 Grand Isle
2211 Grand Isle Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity