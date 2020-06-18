2711 LANTERN HILL AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Clean and move-in ready townhome located in Brandon Pointe. Just minutes from Tampa and nestled around restaurants, shopping and more. This 2 bedroom/2.5 bath, two story townhome features plenty of space and storage. The first floor features tile throughout, spacious kitchen and eat-in area, stainless appliances and sliding doors leading to your exterior patio. Upstairs you'll find the master suite with double sinks and walk-in shower. All appliances including washer and dryer convey. Schedule your viewing today! 3D VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!