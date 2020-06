Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Located in Chelsea Manor Townhomes. 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 bath. Owners suite features dressing area with walk in closet. Washer and dry upstairs. Great room, dining room combo. 1/2 bath down. Screened patio, 1 car garage with opener. Large eat in kitchen, tile flooring, breakfast bar and pantry. Wood cabinetry throughout. Community pool. HOA has final approval. Allow a minimum of 10 days for approval. Minor repairs to be completed prior to move in.