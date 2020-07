2603 ISABELLA VALLEY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BUILT IN 2015 THIS TOWNHOME IS LOCATED IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF BRANDON POINTE. LOVELY END UNIT WITH TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. COVERED PATIO AREA. 2ND FLOOR FEATURES MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET, MASTER BATH WITH DUAL SINK AND LARGE SHOWER. JUNIOR SUITE WITH FULL BATH. LOFT AREA PERFECT FOR COMPUTER STATION. ALL APPLIANCES AND WASHER/DRYER ARE INCLUDED. WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY POOL, FRONT UNIT PARKING AND ALSO PARKING FOR GUESTS. LOCATED WITHIN MINUTES TO SELMON EXWY, I-75, BRANDON MALL AND SHOPS! AT TIME OF MOVE-IN, A $75 TENAT PROCESSING FEE WILL BE DUE ALONG WITH ANY REBT AND PET DEPOSIT(S).