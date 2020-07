Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

fresh painted! attractive floor and floor plan. Lake Brandon Parcel on Providence Blvd/Gornto Lake.gated community, Conveniently located near I75. Costco, school bus at gate.Built-in 2008. The unique floor plan has one bedroom and one bathroom on the main level where the garage is also located. The main living areas are located on the second floor with one bedroom as well. The remaining two bedrooms and two bathrooms are located on the third level. Appliances included