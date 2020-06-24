2463 Earlswood Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool garage

CALL JAN CHRZANOWSKI,813-574-6266

Lawn and garbage included

No pets



Application Accepted - No more showings at this time



2BR/2.5BA townhome with a single car garage. Ceramic tile downstairs, beautiful wood flooring upstairs. Spacious kitchen with eat-in area. Screened patio looks out to a quiet pond. Community pool.



Tenant must be approved by HOA. May take as long as 1-2 weeks for approval to move in



Standard Tenant Move-in expenses include: Non-Refundable $50 application fee per adult + $100 Tenant Processing Fee, First month rent and security deposit equal to one month rent + $25