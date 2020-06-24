All apartments in Brandon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2463 Earlswood Ct

2463 Earlswood Court · No Longer Available
Location

2463 Earlswood Court, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
garage
CALL JAN CHRZANOWSKI,813-574-6266
Lawn and garbage included
No pets

Application Accepted - No more showings at this time

2BR/2.5BA townhome with a single car garage. Ceramic tile downstairs, beautiful wood flooring upstairs. Spacious kitchen with eat-in area. Screened patio looks out to a quiet pond. Community pool.

Tenant must be approved by HOA. May take as long as 1-2 weeks for approval to move in

Standard Tenant Move-in expenses include: Non-Refundable $50 application fee per adult + $100 Tenant Processing Fee, First month rent and security deposit equal to one month rent + $25

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2463 Earlswood Ct have any available units?
2463 Earlswood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2463 Earlswood Ct have?
Some of 2463 Earlswood Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2463 Earlswood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2463 Earlswood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2463 Earlswood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2463 Earlswood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2463 Earlswood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2463 Earlswood Ct offers parking.
Does 2463 Earlswood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2463 Earlswood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2463 Earlswood Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2463 Earlswood Ct has a pool.
Does 2463 Earlswood Ct have accessible units?
No, 2463 Earlswood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2463 Earlswood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2463 Earlswood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
