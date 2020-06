Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

You have arrived home!



Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom residence with extra storage.



This unit has been completely updated with new kitchen boasting granite, stainless, new cabinets, full kitchen, new flooring, paint, new bathroom, washer and dryer hook-ups, etc etc etc. Large storage unit and parking included with rent.



Central heat and air and proximity to everything make this residence very desirable.



Do not miss out on this opportunity to call beautiful and booming Brandon!



Call today!