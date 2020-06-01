All apartments in Brandon
2149 Fluorshire Dr.
2149 Fluorshire Dr

2149 Fluorshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2149 Fluorshire Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
internet access
Call or email Keyanna J 813-270-1212, Kjacobs@bhhsflpg.com...Perfect 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome is beautiful and modern! Gated community with wonderful landscaping and community pool. The Interior has an elongated first-floor housing the living room, dining room, and kitchen. Tiled flooring running throughout the first floor. The kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, plenty of countertop space, and all major appliances including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The Master bedroom is spacious and comes with a walk-in closet and full bathroom with tiled flooring, vanity sink and a shower/tub combo. The second bedroom is just as cozy as the master. An added feature is the study room which could easily be converted into a third bedroom with a standing closet. Second full bathroom upstairs, half bath between the living and dining area, utility room, and large screened-in lanai for enjoying the weather. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2149 Fluorshire Dr have any available units?
2149 Fluorshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2149 Fluorshire Dr have?
Some of 2149 Fluorshire Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2149 Fluorshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2149 Fluorshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2149 Fluorshire Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2149 Fluorshire Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2149 Fluorshire Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2149 Fluorshire Dr offers parking.
Does 2149 Fluorshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2149 Fluorshire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2149 Fluorshire Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2149 Fluorshire Dr has a pool.
Does 2149 Fluorshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 2149 Fluorshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2149 Fluorshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2149 Fluorshire Dr has units with dishwashers.

