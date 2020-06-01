2149 Fluorshire Dr.

Amenities

Call or email Keyanna J 813-270-1212, Kjacobs@bhhsflpg.com...Perfect 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome is beautiful and modern! Gated community with wonderful landscaping and community pool. The Interior has an elongated first-floor housing the living room, dining room, and kitchen. Tiled flooring running throughout the first floor. The kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, plenty of countertop space, and all major appliances including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The Master bedroom is spacious and comes with a walk-in closet and full bathroom with tiled flooring, vanity sink and a shower/tub combo. The second bedroom is just as cozy as the master. An added feature is the study room which could easily be converted into a third bedroom with a standing closet. Second full bathroom upstairs, half bath between the living and dining area, utility room, and large screened-in lanai for enjoying the weather. Call today!