210 Thorntree Pl

Come live in this wonderful community located in the heart of Brandon. Close to Kings Ave and 60. This community is gated and features two community pools and two laundry facilities. Unit comes with washer and dryer hook ups! Also has a small fenced in yard. Close to the Brandon mall and movie theater. Short drive to Tampa and near lots of entertainment and restaurants. Must make three times the rent, no criminal background, and have proof of good rental history. Must be able to move with in the next thirty days or less.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.