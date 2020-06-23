All apartments in Brandon
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:05 AM

210 Thorntree Pl

210 Thorntree Place · No Longer Available
Location

210 Thorntree Place, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Come live in this wonderful community located in the heart of Brandon. Close to Kings Ave and 60. This community is gated and features two community pools and two laundry facilities. Unit comes with washer and dryer hook ups! Also has a small fenced in yard. Close to the Brandon mall and movie theater. Short drive to Tampa and near lots of entertainment and restaurants. Must make three times the rent, no criminal background, and have proof of good rental history. Must be able to move with in the next thirty days or less.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

