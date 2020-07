Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 207 Belfort Place! This light, bright, and well laid out home boasts tile flooring throughout, high ceilings, split floorplan, updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, an enclosed Florida room, and a fenced yard! This home is available for immediate occupancy so don't delay! Schedule a viewing today!