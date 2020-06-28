All apartments in Brandon
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:39 AM

203 Lake Parsons Green

203 Lake Parsons Green · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

203 Lake Parsons Green, Brandon, FL 33511

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 105 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
internet access
tennis court
105 Available 07/15/20 Come see this water front ground floor unit in Brandon, FL. Our property is a 1 bedroom 1 bath. The interior features new vinyl flooring throughout, no carpet in sight, new appliances, new lighting, and new paint. The best feature of the property is that you have water views from every room. Excellent schools, nearby public transportation, and right in the heart of Brandon. Community features beautiful ponds, pool, tennis court, racquetball, fitness center and playground and rent includes pest control, water, sewer, and trash. don't miss out on this opportunity!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/203-lake-parsons-green-brandon-fl-33511-usa-unit-105/0c6be4fa-04d4-49f1-9b46-63b52daec834

(RLNE5881825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Lake Parsons Green have any available units?
203 Lake Parsons Green has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 Lake Parsons Green have?
Some of 203 Lake Parsons Green's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Lake Parsons Green currently offering any rent specials?
203 Lake Parsons Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Lake Parsons Green pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Lake Parsons Green is pet friendly.
Does 203 Lake Parsons Green offer parking?
Yes, 203 Lake Parsons Green offers parking.
Does 203 Lake Parsons Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 Lake Parsons Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Lake Parsons Green have a pool?
Yes, 203 Lake Parsons Green has a pool.
Does 203 Lake Parsons Green have accessible units?
No, 203 Lake Parsons Green does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Lake Parsons Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Lake Parsons Green has units with dishwashers.
