Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool racquetball court internet access tennis court

105 Available 07/15/20 Come see this water front ground floor unit in Brandon, FL. Our property is a 1 bedroom 1 bath. The interior features new vinyl flooring throughout, no carpet in sight, new appliances, new lighting, and new paint. The best feature of the property is that you have water views from every room. Excellent schools, nearby public transportation, and right in the heart of Brandon. Community features beautiful ponds, pool, tennis court, racquetball, fitness center and playground and rent includes pest control, water, sewer, and trash. don't miss out on this opportunity!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/203-lake-parsons-green-brandon-fl-33511-usa-unit-105/0c6be4fa-04d4-49f1-9b46-63b52daec834



(RLNE5881825)