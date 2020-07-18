Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

2nd Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bath for Lease in Brandon, FL - Beautiful condo located in Park Lake Condominiums Community The property is located at 202 Lake Parsons Green #203, Brandon, FL 33511. The interior features laminate flooring throughout the main areas with tile in the wet areas, new paint, new fixtures, upgraded appliances, and close proximity to the community amenities. We are walking distance to Brandon Regional hospital and Brandon Public Library. We are in highly desirable school district with bus service in walking distance at the front of community. Call to schedule a viewing of the condominium and community. To apply for the property go to www.powellrealty.com or apply in person at our office.



