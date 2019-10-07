2008 Oak Isle Court

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage pool

What more could you ask for? This custom built 4BD/2BA POOL home has 2,500 sq ft of comfortable living space, a bright open floor plan, a 10 x 10 office or craft room, a large indoor laundry room, and a 3 CAR GARAGE. The location is PERFECT, as this very small neighborhood is only three minutes North of Highway 60 in Valrico.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



