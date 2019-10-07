All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 2008 Oak Isle Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
2008 Oak Isle Court
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:05 PM

2008 Oak Isle Court

2008 Oak Isle Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2008 Oak Isle Court, Brandon, FL 33594
Valrico Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
What more could you ask for? This custom built 4BD/2BA POOL home has 2,500 sq ft of comfortable living space, a bright open floor plan, a 10 x 10 office or craft room, a large indoor laundry room, and a 3 CAR GARAGE. The location is PERFECT, as this very small neighborhood is only three minutes North of Highway 60 in Valrico.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Oak Isle Court have any available units?
2008 Oak Isle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 Oak Isle Court have?
Some of 2008 Oak Isle Court's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 Oak Isle Court currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Oak Isle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Oak Isle Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 Oak Isle Court is pet friendly.
Does 2008 Oak Isle Court offer parking?
Yes, 2008 Oak Isle Court offers parking.
Does 2008 Oak Isle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 Oak Isle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Oak Isle Court have a pool?
Yes, 2008 Oak Isle Court has a pool.
Does 2008 Oak Isle Court have accessible units?
No, 2008 Oak Isle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Oak Isle Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 Oak Isle Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa