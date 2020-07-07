All apartments in Brandon
Brandon, FL
1805 N. Taylor Road
1805 N. Taylor Road

1805 North Taylor Road · No Longer Available
Location

1805 North Taylor Road, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/87d381e060 ---- **This property is a single family home in the heart of Brandon. Close to Limona Elementary and Brandon High School. This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home is layed in only tile. The living and dining room area is spacious. The kitchen is equipped with a microwave, dishwasher, and granite countertops. There is a vast backyard and garden perfect for parties. This property will rent quickly. Please call 813-884-6400 for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 N. Taylor Road have any available units?
1805 N. Taylor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 N. Taylor Road have?
Some of 1805 N. Taylor Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 N. Taylor Road currently offering any rent specials?
1805 N. Taylor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 N. Taylor Road pet-friendly?
No, 1805 N. Taylor Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1805 N. Taylor Road offer parking?
No, 1805 N. Taylor Road does not offer parking.
Does 1805 N. Taylor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 N. Taylor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 N. Taylor Road have a pool?
No, 1805 N. Taylor Road does not have a pool.
Does 1805 N. Taylor Road have accessible units?
No, 1805 N. Taylor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 N. Taylor Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 N. Taylor Road has units with dishwashers.

